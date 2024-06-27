Phil Foden's departure from Euro 2024 shows no job is more important than your personal life

England international footballer Phil Foden has temporarily left the national team’s Euro 2024 camp, to return to the UK for the birth of his third child.
Foden, one of England’s most talented players, is expected to return to the tournament, taking place in Germany, before the team next plays on Sunday, June 30.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from