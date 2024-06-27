HR Tech 2024
Innovate, empower, transform
2nd July 2024
Register Now
3 mins read

He's coming home | Phil Foden's departure from Euro 2024 shows no job is more important than your personal life

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Phil Foden's departure from Euro 2024 shows no job is more important than your personal life

England international footballer Phil Foden has temporarily left the national team’s Euro 2024 camp, to return to the UK for the birth of his third child. 

Foden, one of England’s most talented players, is expected to return to the tournament, taking place in Germany, before the team next plays on Sunday, June 30.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

WFH Wellbeing | Ensuring the ongoing mental health support for your remote workers

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

£26k payout | Solicitor made redundant after telling bosses she was pregnant

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 2 mins read

ONS figures | UK's low productivity linked to remote work - but you must do what is right for your firm

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

The Future of Work: Embracing Flexibility and Digital Proficiency

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download e-Book

How to turn inefficient employees into high performers

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni