1 in 5 LGBTQ+ workers have skipped meals or gone without food

One in five (20%) LGBTQ+ people told the Trade Union Congress (TUC) that they missed meals or went without food last year, according to a new poll published by the union body.
The poll – published as the TUC’s annual LGBT+ conference begins today, June 27, in London, and carried out between May and November last year – also found that:
