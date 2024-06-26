Orange employee sues for not getting work despite receiving full pay for 20 years

An employee sued her former employer for not giving her any work, despite being given a full salary for 20 years, on the grounds of disability discrimination.
Laurence Van Wassenhove filed the lawsuit against the company she previously worked for, the telecommunications firm Orange, accusing them of intentionally witholding work from her after she tried to get transferred to a different department due to her disability.
