HR Tech 2024
Innovate, empower, transform
2nd July 2024
Register Now
2 mins read

Discrimination case | Orange employee sues for not getting work despite receiving full pay for 20 years

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Orange employee sues for not getting work despite receiving full pay for 20 years

An employee sued her former employer for not giving her any work, despite being given a full salary for 20 years, on the grounds of disability discrimination.

Laurence Van Wassenhove filed the lawsuit against the company she previously worked for, the telecommunications firm Orange, accusing them of intentionally witholding work from her after she tried to get transferred to a different department due to her disability.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

£26k payout | Solicitor made redundant after telling bosses she was pregnant

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 7 mins read

Low-key leaders | Shein's CEO keeps such a low profile that even his staff don't recognise him - is this a good...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 9 mins read

Interviews | St Austell Brewery's People Director talks hospitality career paths and fairness

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Debunking Performance Management Manager Myths

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni