How outdated tech can harm employee satisfaction & retention

New research commissioned by Microsoft reveals 40% of information technology decision makers (ITDMs) feel that their organisation is falling behind in terms of technology, due to a lack of budget.
This is despite ITDMs themselves seeing the value of key emerging technologies - 89% of ITDMs who use AI on a daily basis, say they would use it even more if they had the right tools.
