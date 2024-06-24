Post Office investigating after publishing names & addresses of 500+ sub-postmasters online

The Post Office has launched an urgent investigation after the names and addresses of hundreds of Post Office operators were published on its website.
The personal details of 555 people were accidentally uploaded to the company’s corporate website. They have since been removed. The Post Office has also referred itself to the UK’s data watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), over the data breach.
