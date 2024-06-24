Apple worker's Covid joke to Chinese colleague was not grounds for sacking, tribunal rules

An Apple store worker who made a Covid joke to a Chinese co-worker was unfairly sacked, an employment tribunal has ruled.
Timothy Jeffries was dismissed by the tech giant in February 2023, after making remarks to his colleague, Ms Ran Liu, about “you lot” (meaning Chinese people) releasing “another deadly disease on the world,” in a reference to the Covid-19 outbreak occurring in the city of Wuhan.
