'Deliberate & dishonest' | Care worker sent fake reference from bogus email address to prospective employer

Care worker sent fake reference from bogus email address to prospective employer

A care worker in Northern Ireland has been let off with a warning after sending a fake reference to a prospective employer.

Faith Chipepera was found to have supplied Lucas Love Healthcare with a false email address, which she had created, purporting to belong to the Nurse Manager of her then-employer, Co. Antrim-based Hutchinson Care Homes, knowing that the former company would use the contact details to request a reference.

