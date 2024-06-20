Staff at owners of Premier Inn & Beefeater protest plans to cut 1,500 jobs, which could leave some staff homeless

Staff at the owners of Premier Inn & Beefeater have staged protests at the firm’s annual shareholder meeting over plans to cut 1,500 jobs - despite rising profits - in a move which could leave some on-site staff without a place to live...
Employees of Whitbread, which owns a number of other hospitality brands including Brewers Fayre, demonstrated outside the company’s AGM event in Dunstable earlier this week.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from