ONS figures | UK's low productivity linked to remote work - but you must do what is right for your firm

UK's low productivity linked to remote work - but you must do what is right for your firm

According to new labour market research from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there is a clear link between lower national levels of productivity and the rise in working from home.

From 2019 to 2022, productivity in the capital fell by 2.7%, with the Northwest of England seeing the strongest growth of 7.9% over the same period. Economists are attributing the decline to the shift to remote work, and argue that decreased engagement, motivation and in-person coordination has damaged productivity in the city.

