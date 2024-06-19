Law firm partner had sex on a desk and told female employees to wear 'short skirts'

A senior partner at a law firm in Bristol has been suspended and is facing a tribunal after telling a female employee she should be wearing “stockings and short skirts” and having sex with another female staff member on a workplace desk.
Jasvinder Singh Gill admitted inappropriate sexual conduct involving three female colleagues, which created a culture where a power imbalance existed.
