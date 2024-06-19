Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2024
Online WorkshopsEmployee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing 2024
Tuesday, 24th September
Stream Now
3 mins read

Misconduct | Law firm partner had sex on a desk and told female employees to wear 'short skirts'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Law firm partner had sex on a desk and told female employees to wear 'short skirts'

A senior partner at a law firm in Bristol has been suspended and is facing a tribunal after telling a female employee she should be wearing “stockings and short skirts” and having sex with another female staff member on a workplace desk.

Jasvinder Singh Gill admitted inappropriate sexual conduct involving three female colleagues, which created a culture where a power imbalance existed.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Elon Musk & SpaceX sued over alleged unfair firings & sex discrimination
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'Pervasively sexist culture' | Elon Musk & SpaceX sued over alleged unfair firings & sex discrimination

BP cracks down on staff relationships after ex-CEO's scandal
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

Office romances | BP cracks down on staff relationships after ex-CEO's scandal

P Diddy's former staff allege rapper demanded he's spoken to like Karl Lagerfeld
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'Culture of fear' | P Diddy's former staff allege rapper demanded he's spoken to like Karl Lagerfeld

Financial wellbeing demystified: How employers can break the taboo at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Financial wellbeing demystified: How employers can break the taboo at work

Level-up your employee wellbeing offering for 2025, with our free Menopause Policy Template available for download
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Free Template

Level-up your employee wellbeing offering for 2025, with our free Menopause Policy Template available for download

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni