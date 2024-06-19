'Excessive workloads' leaving nearly half of UK workers 'exhausted' at the end of their workday

Almost half (44%) of UK workers feel exhausted after work, with excessive workloads coming as the leading cause of burnout, according to a new study.
TELUS Health has released its new TELUS Mental Health Index with reports that examine the mental health of employed people in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia.
