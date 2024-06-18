Two-thirds of Gen Z believe 'job-hopping' is vital for their career growth

Two-thirds (66%) of Gen Z believe that changing companies is the key to growing their career, prioritising skills development and new experiences over job loyalty, according to a new FDM Group study.

Factors such as the cost-of-living crisis were cited as a primary driver of career changes, with graduates often looking at moving jobs to climb the ladder and increase their salaries quickly. In total, Gen Z are 13% more likely than non-Gen Z to view their role as a stepping stone.