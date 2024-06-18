Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2024
Online WorkshopsEmployee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing 2024
Tuesday, 24th September
Register Now
3 mins read

'New approach' | Two-thirds of Gen Z believe 'job-hopping' is vital for their career growth

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Two-thirds of Gen Z believe 'job-hopping' is vital for their career growth

Two-thirds (66%) of Gen Z believe that changing companies is the key to growing their career, prioritising skills development and new experiences over job loyalty, according to a new FDM Group study.

Factors such as the cost-of-living crisis were cited as a primary driver of career changes, with graduates often looking at moving jobs to climb the ladder and increase their salaries quickly. In total, Gen Z are 13% more likely than non-Gen Z to view their role as a stepping stone.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Return-to-office debate fires up ahead of Labour's new legislation
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Flex in distress | Return-to-office debate fires up ahead of Labour's new legislation

Employment law reforms, L&D & pay among top business concerns
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

'Damaging uncertainty' | Employment law reforms, L&D & pay among top business concerns

Apple announces (another) round of layoffs as part of ongoing strategic shift
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 2 mins read

'Books' workers shelved | Apple announces (another) round of layoffs as part of ongoing strategic shift

Redefining skills: How assessment data can give you a strategic advantage
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Redefining skills: How assessment data can give you a strategic advantage

Achieve 500%-900% Better Results By Involving Coworkers in Leadership Coaching
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

Achieve 500%-900% Better Results By Involving Coworkers in Leadership Coaching

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni