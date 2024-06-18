Employee Reward,
Better sleep, health & balance | Is hybrid work superior to every other work model?

Is hybrid work superior to every other work model?

Hybrid work, whereby employees spend a part of the week in the office and some of the week working from home, contributes to “substantial health and wellbeing benefits” for employees, according to new research from Mortar Research.

The report says that staff who split their time between the office and their home are healthier, happier and more productive than other employees. The main reason for these benefits centres around workers being able to have a better work-life balance, reporting better habits across sleeping, eating, and managing stress under a hybrid model.

