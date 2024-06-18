Employee Reward,
Sellafield | Ex-HR consultant at nuclear site is charged £5k after losing 'whistleblower' tribunal

Ex-HR consultant at nuclear site is charged £5k after losing 'whistleblower' tribunal

An HR consultant, who alleged she was sacked after raising bullying concerns at the Sellafield nuclear facility, has been hit with a £5,000 bill after losing an employment tribunal.

Alison McDermott, a former employee of the nuclear site Sellafield Ltd, had initially blown the whistle about the company's handling of bullying complaints, which she claimed were ignored by her employer.

