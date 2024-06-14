Increased stress and anxiety due to WFH micromanaging - you need to trust your staff

Employees feel disempowered whilst working from home, largely due to mistrust from bosses and micromanagement techniques, according to new research from the King’s Business School and Norwich Business School.

Micro-management is one of the oldest poor management techniques there is. Usually, an organisation that has a culture of micro-management isn’t trying to be a tyrant to their staff for no reason. Rather it comes from an inability to trust employees, fear of failing, pressure from senior leaders, or all of the above.