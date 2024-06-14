Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2024
Online WorkshopsEmployee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing 2024
Tuesday, 24th September
Register Now
2 mins read

Employee empowerment | Increased stress and anxiety due to WFH micromanaging - you need to trust your staff

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Increased stress and anxiety due to WFH micromanaging - you need to trust your staff

Employees feel disempowered whilst working from home, largely due to mistrust from bosses and micromanagement techniques, according to new research from the King’s Business School and Norwich Business School.

Micro-management is one of the oldest poor management techniques there is. Usually, an organisation that has a culture of micro-management isn’t trying to be a tyrant to their staff for no reason. Rather it comes from an inability to trust employees, fear of failing, pressure from senior leaders, or all of the above.

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to our comprehensive knowledge portal.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£199 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Employment tribunal | Ginger boss likened his bullying to racial discrimination

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 2 mins read

Andy Jassy | Amazon CEO under fire for breaking federal labor law in anti-union comments

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Long Read
  • 9 mins read

Stranger Things | The power of upside-down management

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Redefining skills: How assessment data can give you a strategic advantage

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Free Template

Download our free men’s health policy template

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni