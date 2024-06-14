Google DeepMind's Head of Comms says integrating AI is 'starting with the things you don't like'

As this week draws to a close, another year of the CIPD’s Festival of Work also comes to an end. Many varied subjects made the 2024 agenda, but you may have guessed it, artificial intelligence, and the impact it is going to have on the future of work, was a widely discussed topic.

So important is this subject, it was given the spot of closing keynote for the two-day event. The closing speaker, Google DeepMind’s Head of Global Communications & Marketing, Dex Hunter-Torricke, spoke to CIPD’s CEO Peter Cheese, about the history of technological innovation and what HR practitioners can do to best prepare for an AI-oriented future.