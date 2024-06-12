HR Grapevine

BP is enforcing stricter rules on office romances, after the firm’s former chief executive was ousted for failing to disclose relationships with multiple employees.
Senior managers are now required to disclose any relationships they’ve had with colleagues in the past three years, with anyone caught breaking the rules putting themselves at risk of disciplinary action.
