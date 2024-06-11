HR Grapevine

People who experience conflict in the workplace have lower job satisfaction and are more likely to experience poorer mental and physical health, new research suggests.

The CIPD’s Good Work Index 2024 showed a quarter (25%) of UK employees - an estimated eight million people* - have experienced workplace conflict in the past year. Among those who reported at least one form of conflict, the most common forms were: being undermined or humiliated at work (48%), being shouted at or having a heated argument (35%), verbal abuse or insult (34%) or discriminatory behaviour (20%).