HR Grapevine

In the most recent installment of Steven Bartlett’s hit podcast, Diary of a CEO, Simon Cowell shared his support for the four-day week. The music mogul explained how he no longer works on Fridays because he can get everything done in a shorter four-day week.

“I’m not kidding about Fridays. I don’t think anyone should be working five days a week. It’s just pointless.” explained the Britain’s Got Talent producer and judge. “Is the fifth day really going to make a difference if you’re working better on the four days?”