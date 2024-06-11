HR Grapevine

6 mins read

'Clearly offensive' | Police officer sacked after singing homophobic version of 'Last Christmas' in the office

Police officer sacked after singing homophobic version of 'Last Christmas' in the office

A police officer has been sacked after a series of workplace incidents, including a “clearly homophobic and offensive” rendition of a Christmas hit.

In a recent misconduct hearing, Police Constable Leon Cunningham of Thames Valley Police was found guilty of gross misconduct due to homophobic and sexist behaviour. The hearing concluded with Cunningham's dismissal without notice and his addition to the barred list, following a series of incidents that violated the dignity and respect of his colleagues, creating a hostile work environment.

