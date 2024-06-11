HR Grapevine

2 mins read

A 'significant concern' | Shein misses out on joining FTSE 100 and sparks workers' rights debate

Shein misses out on joining FTSE 100 and sparks workers' rights debate

The fast fashion giant Shein is set to miss out on joining the FTSE 100 index after a barrage of criticism and calls to the UK government from workers’ rights groups to intervene.

Shein, which operates in China but is headquartered in Singapore, outlined plans to list on the London Stock Exchange, but has missed out on the opportunity due to “falling short of the minimum shares sold to qualify for inclusion”.

