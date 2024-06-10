HR Grapevine

Popular rock band Coldplay made headlines this week by announcing that the group had managed to turn the tide on what seemed like an insurmountable challenge. The band, known for its global reach and elaborate tours, has achieved a staggering 59% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions during their Music of the Spheres tour compared to their previous outings.

This huge feat was achieved through pure perseverance and determination to completely renew the band’s commitment to environmental and social governance, and in this sense, it should perhaps be a wake-up call for businesses.