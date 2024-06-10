HR Grapevine

2 mins read

Horizon scandal | Gov mulled sacking ex-Post Office chief Paula Vennells in 2014 over poor 'people management' skills

Gov mulled sacking ex-Post Office chief Paula Vennells in 2014 over poor 'people management' skills

Government officials considered sacking controversial ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells 10 years ago, amid concerns over her people management skills, an inquiry has heard.

Internal government documents presented at the Horizon inquiry revealed the worries raised about Vennells’ ability to lead, with one concern being that she was "unable to work with personalities that provide robust challenge to her".

