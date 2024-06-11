2 mins read

Open comms | Fearne Cotton says she was sacked 'without being told' - why a lack of transparency can stunt your firm

  • 2 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Fearne Cotton says she was sacked 'without being told' - why a lack of transparency can stunt your firm

Transparency and communication are incredibly important in the functioning of an organisation, especially during times of change. This open communication is needed to build trust, create positive alignment in the organisation, and foster engagement and retention.

When changes occur and they aren’t properly communicated, this can have a major impact on the morale and motivation of staff, as employees can perceive this lack of transparency as them not being included in important changes and may feel overlooked.

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to our comprehensive knowledge portal.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£199 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 10 mins read

Column | Lockdown: Five years on - Reflections on the impact on HR

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

‘Critically important’ | McLaren CEO: Early F1 season success thanks to 'world-class HR department'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Redundancies | Why HR always seems to be the first job to go - and why that's a mistake

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download eBook

Game On: Empowering teams to thrive through pressure

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni