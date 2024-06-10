HR Grapevine

A Vatican employee has been arrested and detained after attempting to sell a 17th century manuscript.
Vatican police have detained an employee after he allegedly tried to sell a 17th century manuscript of designs for the altar canopy at St. Peter’s Basilica back to the Holy See, the supreme body of government of the Catholic Church.
