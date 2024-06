In our penultimate conversation as part of series with our friends at Zellis, host Kieran Howells welcomes two key influencers within the HR industry, Gethin Nadin the Chief Innovation Officer at Zellis whose storied career as a psychologist and author has seen him win multiple awards, and Jacqui Summons, a visionary Chief People Officer and Non-Executive Director at Zellis.

The trio delve into one of the most pressing and nuanced areas of HR's remit - diversity and inclusion. Both Nadin and Summons offer hard-honed insight and advice to the HR market, and explain how the landscape of D&I is changing.