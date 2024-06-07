HR Tech 2024
4 mins read

AI integration | Staff spend a third of their day on meaningless tasks despite surge in AI use

Staff spend a third of their day on meaningless tasks despite surge in AI use

AI usage in UK workplaces is up 66% since September 2023, and 18% since the beginning of this year, according to Slack's new Workforce Index. Excitement among workers is also rising, with 44% of office workers expressing enthusiasm about using AI in their daily work.

However, the survey reveals that employees may lack the right training to capitalise on AI efficiencies. Instead of allocating time saved by AI toward strategic or high-value activities, like building skills, the #1 activity workers expect to prioritise with the time saved by AI is administrative tasks. A trust barrier may also be hampering use, with 94% of UK desk workers not considering AI outputs completely trustworthy for work-related tasks.

