Almost half of LGBTQ+ workers still face discrimination at work

Almost half of LGBTQ+ workers say they have faced discrimination or prejudice at work due to their sexuality or gender identity, according to research from Randstad UK, with worrying signs emerging that inclusivity in the workplace has stalled.

Almost a third of LGBTQ+ employees surveyed said the discrimination they faced at work had become worse in the past five years, with almost 40% saying they felt more isolated in their workplace than they did five years ago.