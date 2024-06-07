HR Tech 2024
Innovate, empower, transform
25th June & 2nd July 2024
Register
4 mins read

Wellbeing support | 1 in 5 workers with cancer are unhappy with employer communication levels during their illness

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
1 in 5 workers with cancer are unhappy with employer communication levels during their illness

More than one in five (21%) UK employees who have, or have had, cancer in the workplace have not been satisfied with the communication from their line manager or employer during a period of ill-health, a new study has found.

Working To Wellbeing’s Window to the Workplace research also found that just half of line managers feel equipped to support a colleague with a long-term health condition such as cancer.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Airbnb boss says he regrets calling workforce a 'family' - here's why
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Family feuds | Airbnb boss says he regrets calling workforce a 'family' - here's why

Boss rapped for repeatedly mispronouncing salesman's Hindi name
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'Degrading & offensive' | Boss rapped for repeatedly mispronouncing salesman's Hindi name

The trend where staff are taking longer lunches and jiggling their mouse
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 2 mins read

'Quiet vacationing' | The trend where staff are taking longer lunches and jiggling their mouse

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni