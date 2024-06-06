HR Tech 2024
Innovate, empower, transform
25th June & 2nd July 2024
Register
2 mins read

'Quiet vacationing' | The trend where staff are taking longer lunches and jiggling their mouse

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The trend where staff are taking longer lunches and jiggling their mouse

Employees are increasingly taking ‘unofficial’ time off, such as longer lunch breaks and unscheduled appointments, according to new research from Harris Poll.

This new trend, which refers to taking time off work without giving formal notice, is particularly prevalent amongst Gen Z and those at the start of their career.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Family feuds | Airbnb boss says he regrets calling workforce a 'family' - here's why

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'Degrading & offensive' | Boss rapped for repeatedly mispronouncing salesman's Hindi name

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 2 mins read

United we stand? | Man Utd staff to be banned from players' canteen - what impact will it have?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Motivating Beyond Money: How to Engage and Retain in 2024

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download e-Book

How to turn inefficient employees into high performers

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni