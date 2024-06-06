The trend where staff are taking longer lunches and jiggling their mouse

Employees are increasingly taking ‘unofficial’ time off, such as longer lunch breaks and unscheduled appointments, according to new research from Harris Poll.
This new trend, which refers to taking time off work without giving formal notice, is particularly prevalent amongst Gen Z and those at the start of their career.
