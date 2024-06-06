Quiet quitting and staff turnover top list of health & wellbeing issues at work

Nearly three quarters (74%) of employers stated that they offer more health and wellbeing support now than they did two years ago, with 42% stating they now offer ‘much more’ support.
While this is a really positive move and can help to alleviate many problems faced by employees, companies are still encountering employee issues that affect their business such as quiet quitting, and staff turnover, according to the latest research from Towergate Health & Protection.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from