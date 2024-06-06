Morning meeting put Amazon worker with 'debilitating' bipolar at 'substantial disadvantage'

An Amazon worker with severe anxiety and bipolar disorder was unfairly treated by being required to attend morning meetings with occupational health, a tribunal has ruled.
The hearing held in Edinburgh found that Mr. R. Paterson, a capacity planner at Amazon UK, was at a "substantial disadvantage" because his medication affected him in the mornings, but his request to hold a meeting in the afternoon was ignored.
