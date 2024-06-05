Manchester United staff to be banned from players' canteen - senior leaders should eat lunch with the rest of staff

Manchester United football club staff have witnessed numerous changes recently under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals company INEOS group.
Ratcliffe, the club’s co-owner, recently ordered employees back to their London and Manchester offices and, just last week, gave staff only a few days to take ‘voluntary resignations’. All these changes are happening as a bid to overhaul the club’s culture and drive performance on and off the pitch.
