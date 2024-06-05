HR Tech 2024
Innovate, empower, transform
25th June & 2nd July 2024
Register
2 mins read

United we stand? | Manchester United staff to be banned from players' canteen - senior leaders should eat lunch with the rest of staff

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Manchester United staff to be banned from players' canteen - senior leaders should eat lunch with the rest of staff

Manchester United football club staff have witnessed numerous changes recently under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals company INEOS group.

Ratcliffe, the club’s co-owner, recently ordered employees back to their London and Manchester offices and, just last week, gave staff only a few days to take ‘voluntary resignations’. All these changes are happening as a bid to overhaul the club’s culture and drive performance on and off the pitch.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Untangling legislation | As Vaping dominates the world, what does HR need to know about the legalities?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'Targeted support needed' | Quiet quitting and staff turnover top list of health & wellbeing issues at work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

'Bad romance' with overwork | Lady Gaga worked whilst suffering from COVID, setting a terrible example for today's workf...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni