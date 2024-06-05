Majority of UK workers opting to stay in their current jobs

Amidst a cost-of-living crisis, and global political unrest, UK employees are turning to their employers for a sense of security.
A comprehensive new survey by global advisory, broking and solutions company, WTW, found a majority (54%) of employees are choosing to stay with their employers, ending a period of intense job turnover and attraction and retention challenges for employers.
