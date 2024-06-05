Employment tribunal cases to rise as firms axe WFH, HR experts predict

A string of HR experts are predicting a rise in employment tribunal cases citing remote working, with a growing number of companies now advocating for a full-time return to the office.

A full return to in-office working is predicted by 2026, and employers will likely be buoyed by recent decisions by big firms like Manchester United, where new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently ordered employees back into their offices as he continues to overhaul the club’s performance both on and off the pitch.