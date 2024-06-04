P Diddy's former staff allege rapper demanded he's spoken to like Karl Lagerfeld

A number of former employees of the rapper Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs have come forward to expose the toxic work environment at his fashion brand Sean John and dissolved advertising firm Blue Flame.

The rapper, widely known as ‘P Diddy’, has recently made headlines after abuse allegations came to light from Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and singer-songwriter Cassie, along with a leaked hotel CCTV video of the rapper physically assaulting her whilst they were together.