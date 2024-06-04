5 mins read

Santander hack | HR data on staff among millions of bank's records stolen by cyber criminals

HR data on staff among millions of bank's records stolen by cyber criminals

Hackers are reportedly trying to sell data stolen from Santander, said to include HR information on thousands of employees in addition to customer bank account details.

The bank has confirmed the data theft, which includes the “HR information for staff” in addition to customers’ bank details. The firm has around 200,000 employees worldwide, 20,000 of which are based in the UK.

