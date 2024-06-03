2 mins read

Future-centric upskilling | Jaguar Land Rover targets huge EV skills gap with 'thousands strong' L&D push

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Jaguar Land Rover targets huge EV skills gap with 'thousands strong' L&D push

Car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover is making huge strides in levelling up its learning and development to train its workforce for a ‘fully electrified future’.

The company recently announced 'significant progress' in training its workforce to adapt to the changing motoring landscape. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure JLR employees are equipped to manufacture, sell, and service electric vehicles.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

AkzoNobel UK's HRD Edward Elliott on fostering employee belonging, wellbeing & learning
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 10 mins read

Big Interview | AkzoNobel UK's HRD Edward Elliott on fostering employee belonging, wellbeing & learning

Global survey highlights ongoing pivot toward skills-based hiring
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Early careers | Global survey highlights ongoing pivot toward skills-based hiring

UK universities face decline - what could this mean for firms' recruitment?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 2 mins read

Brink of collapse | UK universities face decline - what could this mean for firms' recruitment?

Collaborative learning techniques to boost your L&D strategy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Collaborative learning techniques to boost your L&D strategy

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni