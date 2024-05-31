Majority of UK CEOs based in Southern cities, while North falls behind

New data has revealed where the CEO capital of the UK is, and the results show a clear disparity between the north and south.

Researchers at TonerGiant analysed census data from the Office for National Statistics, looking at nearly 130,000 CEOs from across the country, to find out which area has the most. The results show that Surrey is the CEO capital of the UK, with one in every 20 UK chief execs living in the South East county.