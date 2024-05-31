2 mins read

'Regional disparities' | Majority of UK CEOs based in Southern cities, while North falls behind

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Majority of UK CEOs based in Southern cities, while North falls behind

New data has revealed where the CEO capital of the UK is, and the results show a clear disparity between the north and south. 

Researchers at TonerGiant analysed census data from the Office for National Statistics, looking at nearly 130,000 CEOs from across the country, to find out which area has the most. The results show that Surrey is the CEO capital of the UK, with one in every 20 UK chief execs living in the South East county. 

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR data on staff among millions of bank's records stolen by cyber criminals
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

Santander hack | HR data on staff among millions of bank's records stolen by cyber criminals

AkzoNobel UK's HRD Edward Elliott on fostering employee belonging, wellbeing & learning
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 10 mins read

Big Interview | AkzoNobel UK's HRD Edward Elliott on fostering employee belonging, wellbeing & learning

How would the return of National Service impact HR?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

General Election 2024 | How would the return of National Service impact HR?

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni