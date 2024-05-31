3 mins read

'Infringed data protection' | HR manager at fintech firm allegedly had her sickness details shared among staff

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR manager at fintech firm allegedly had her sickness details shared among staff

A HR manager at the fintech company WorldFirst is claiming harassment and discrimination in a tribunal after details about her sickness were shared among colleagues and she was contacted repeatedly about work, whilst she was on sick leave.

The HR practitioner, who was suffering from a physical disability, claims the financial firm was negligent with their duty of care for her when details about her sickness leave were shared amongst staff and third parties.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

Shadow of Adam Neumann | WeWork is back! 5 total HR disasters from its past

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 2 mins read

'Swimming to UK' | Worker sacking over controversial 'Syrian refugee' WhatsApp joke ruled unfair

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

'Bad romance' with overwork | Lady Gaga worked whilst suffering from COVID, setting a terrible example for today's workf...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

The Importance of Wealthcare at Work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni