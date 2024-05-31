HR manager at fintech firm allegedly had her sickness details shared among staff

A HR manager at the fintech company WorldFirst is claiming harassment and discrimination in a tribunal after details about her sickness were shared among colleagues and she was contacted repeatedly about work, whilst she was on sick leave.
The HR practitioner, who was suffering from a physical disability, claims the financial firm was negligent with their duty of care for her when details about her sickness leave were shared amongst staff and third parties.
