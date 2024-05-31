HR employees failing to understand the potential of AI, study finds

Over two-thirds of HR employees fail to understand the potential of AI, while less than four in 10 HR departments have been involved in discussions with senior leadership about adoption of AI technologies.
The latest research from Brightmine (formerly XpertHR) spotlights a worrying lack of understanding among HR professionals when it comes to AI, with just one in three (32%) department employees said to have grasped its full potential.
