3 mins read

'Alarming but understandable' | HR employees failing to understand the potential of AI, study finds

  • 3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR employees failing to understand the potential of AI, study finds

Over two-thirds of HR employees fail to understand the potential of AI, while less than four in 10 HR departments have been involved in discussions with senior leadership about adoption of AI technologies.

The latest research from Brightmine (formerly XpertHR) spotlights a worrying lack of understanding among HR professionals when it comes to AI, with just one in three (32%) department employees said to have grasped its full potential.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

AkzoNobel UK's HRD Edward Elliott on fostering employee belonging, wellbeing & learning
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 10 mins read

Big Interview | AkzoNobel UK's HRD Edward Elliott on fostering employee belonging, wellbeing & learning

Jaguar Land Rover targets huge EV skills gap with 'thousands strong' L&D push
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 2 mins read

Future-centric upskilling | Jaguar Land Rover targets huge EV skills gap with 'thousands strong' L&D push

UK universities face decline - what could this mean for firms' recruitment?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 2 mins read

Brink of collapse | UK universities face decline - what could this mean for firms' recruitment?

Collaborative learning techniques to boost your L&D strategy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Collaborative learning techniques to boost your L&D strategy

How social impact can help attract and retain the right talent
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Whitepaper

How social impact can help attract and retain the right talent

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni