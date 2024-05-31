WFH detective was pressured to return to office despite serious heart condition

A detective who was banned from working from home, while battling a heart condition, has emerged triumphant at an employment tribunal.
Representatives for Metropolitan Police officer Tarik Ahmed successfully argued that the force failed to make reasonable adjustments by refusing to allow him to work from home, despite his disability (heart disease), and subjected him to unlawful harassment by pressuring him to return to the office against medical advice.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from