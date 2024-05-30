4 mins read

'Voluntary resignation' | Manchester United staff given days to decide whether to quit their jobs

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Manchester United staff given days to decide whether to quit their jobs

Manchester United staff have been invited to take ‘voluntary resignation’, and have just days to make their decision, as the club’s new co-owner continues to overhaul the club’s workplace culture.

The Premier League giants have issued the notice to all employees working in non-football sectors of the company, the headcount of which is thought to be around 1,000.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Deaf man seeking work awarded £50k after years of mistreatment by Jobcentre officials
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Disability discrimination | Deaf man seeking work awarded £50k after years of mistreatment by Jobcentre officials

How would the return of National Service impact HR?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

General Election 2024 | How would the return of National Service impact HR?

Flexibility and choice: how to build a benefits scheme for every employee
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Flexibility and choice: how to build a benefits scheme for every employee

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni