Manchester United staff given days to decide whether to quit their jobs

Manchester United staff have been invited to take ‘voluntary resignation’, and have just days to make their decision, as the club’s new co-owner continues to overhaul the club’s workplace culture.
The Premier League giants have issued the notice to all employees working in non-football sectors of the company, the headcount of which is thought to be around 1,000.
