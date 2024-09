Pop star turned actress Lady Gaga is undoubtedly an influential powerhouse, with a work ethic to match. Flitting between starring in hit movies and penning iconic songs, she’s no stranger to the grindstone.

However, for all that the star is a beacon of productivity inspiration, recently she made a move that sparked controversy for the wrong reasons. During a recent HBO Q&A, she confirmed that she performed five shows while sick with Covid-19.