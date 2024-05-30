BBC reporter fired for taking gifts wasn't unfairly dismissed, judge rules

A former BBC sports commentator has lost a claim for unfair dismissal against the broadcaster after being sacked for accepting gifts and endorsing products on social media, both of which are against the company’s editorial policy.

Ian Stringer, former candidate on The Apprentice turned Leicester City football reporter, claimed he was unfairly dismissed in 2022 for whistleblowing during the Covid-19 pandemic and after his bosses queried his failure to declare a “gift” of a car.