3 mins read
AI and augmentation | Elon Musk says jobs will be 'kinda like a hobby' in the future

  • 3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Elon Musk says jobs will be 'kinda like a hobby' in the future

One the most prominent conversations regarding the future of work is the impact artificial intelligence is going to have on businesses and society. We are already seeing some of the consequences of AI play out, with many firms letting go of once valued employees and companies streamlining their workflow with technology.

Over the past couple of weeks, our future with AI has made headlines as a few public figures have made predictions on what the future of work looks like in a highly automated and AI-driven society.

Dubbed ‘the godfather of AI’, British-Canadian professor Geoffrey Hinton said that governments will have to establish a universal basic income to be able to deal with the inequality of the future. The academic, who left Google to warn more freely about the dangers of this technology, is a pioneer of ‘neural networks’ which forms the basis of artificial intelligence.

Another AI commentator is none other than Elon Musk. The often controversial ‘X’ owner echoed Hinton’s sentiment at a recent conference that universal basic income is likely to happen, but went further and said there will be “universal high income” where there “will be no shortage of goods or services”.

