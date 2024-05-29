HR Grapevine

A business’ main priority is to drive profit and ensure the productivity of its workforce. That’s why, especially in the current economic climate, encouraging employees to ‘go above and beyond’ and championing output has been at the top of the agenda for many firms.

However, a movement that disregards output above everything, and instead prioritises working intentionally and thoughtfully, has made its way into the lives of employees.

The ‘slow work movement’ trend defined by working at a more deliberate pace and valuing quality of work over quantity. The movement can also include working flexibly, going on ‘bleisure’ trips, or working from anywhere in the world.

There are various ways employees are rejecting the traditional tropes of the corporate world, such as grinding and prioritising work over themselves, which in turn is improving their mental and physical wellbeing.