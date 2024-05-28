Nearly half of employees feel they're ill-equipped to adapt to change

New research from Cornerstone has revealed the alarming ‘workforce readiness’ gap that’s impacting UK businesses at every level, with 63% of execs viewing their workforce as unprepared for change, whilst 45% of employees feeling they need more support and resources.
Today's workforce faces immense pressure to keep up with the pace of change. For one, there are constant and rapid changes in job markets, as well significant economic uncertainties and challenges.
