Continue reading for FREE!

Melissa Richardson, Senior Emerging Talent Manager at British Airways leads the iconic brand’s apprenticeship scheme. She is a grass roots veteran, having completed the scheme herself in the year that London hosted the Olympics, 2012. She tells me what makes the Investors in People 2023 Award winner for best apprenticeship scheme stand out as the best of the best.

Ready for take off

There are eleven apprenticeship schemes in total – engineering (3x – Heathrow, Glasgow and Wales), ground operations, business professional, aspiring leaders, data science, global engagement centre (2x – Newcastle and Manchester), customer service and engineering supply chain.

“Every year we have about 200 apprentices that join us. The scheme opens for applicants in the autumn which is in line with students looking at their options and considering University applications and apprenticeships,” says Richardson who adds that in most cases students take a dual approach and apply for both traditional University courses as well as apprenticeships.

Melissa Richardson MBE Senior Emerging Talent Manager

The process takes around a year from application to offer and starting date but a lot is completed before school pupils take their final exams. “In most cases they know they have the offer before they sit their exams and we find that works quite well for them,” says Richardson.

The successful applicants face competition of around 4000 applicants each year. It’s fierce yet not insurmountable. While the pickings are enviable for the airline, Richardson is keen to address some misconceptions around barrier to entry.

“A lot of young people believe you need to have a degree to come and work for us because we are seen as a premium brand, so we are doing a lot of work in schools to break down those ideas.”

Potential is the number one desirable trait

Richardson says that the airline, which is known for its flag bearing logo and celebrated its 100th birthday in 2019, always recruits for potential.

To deliver on that promise, the airline offers coaching for school pupils and is spreading the word that qualifications aren’t a barrier to success.

For pupils that didn’t secure that all important Grade 4/5 in English language and Maths GCSE, the airline can help them gain that while on their apprenticeship. They have also removed some of the subject requirements and stripped them back for all schemes apart from their engineering ones because that does require an aptitude for numbers.

“We also provide coaching, so when our applications are open there is a virtual drop in centre that is held once a week where applicants can ask questions directly to us. They can get guidance on how their application can stand out.”

The airline is committed to upskilling school and college students for employability overall and is proactively seeking to promote aspirations.

There is a SEND co-ordinator to support pastoral wellbeing and learning for those that need extra support and all apprentices are additionally assigned a dedicated line manager, programme manager and a buddy to ensure that once enrolled, there are a number of different touch points and contacts to support them along their apprenticeship journey.