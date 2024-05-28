5 mins read

Don't open it! | Fake HR emails are the top choice for phishing scams, research reveals

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Fake HR emails are the top choice for phishing scams, research reveals

Fake HR-related emails are one of the most common methods used by fraudsters executing cyberattacks on organisations worldwide, according to new research.

KnowBe4, a provider of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, revealed the concerning findings as part of new research on the most common email subjects clicked on in phishing tests, reflecting the persistent use of HR or IT-related business email messages to catch employees’ eyes and lure them in to what appears like a genuine internal email.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

A new trend seeing employees trapped and disengaged
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 2 mins read

The 'Great Detachment' | A new trend seeing employees trapped and disengaged

How employers can navigate sudden loss & bereavement in an organisation
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 3 mins read

Bayesian yacht tragedy | How employers can navigate sudden loss & bereavement in an organisation

Sarah Salzer, People Director at Five Guys Europe - nailing retention in a notoriously challenging industry
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 1 min read

Podcast | Sarah Salzer, People Director at Five Guys Europe - nailing retention in a notoriously challenging...

The HR leader’s guide to AI transformation
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

The HR leader’s guide to AI transformation

Workforce Pulse 2024: Solving talent and engagement challenges
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

Workforce Pulse 2024: Solving talent and engagement challenges

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni